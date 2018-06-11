IMD revises Mumbai rains forecast, predicts cloudy skies with few spells of showers

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department, which had predicted a heavy weekend downpour in Mumbai, has revised its forecast for the Maximum City to a "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers."

The department's prediction did come true on Saturday when life in the city was hit due to heavy rains. However, Sunday was a stark contrast with Mumbai seeing mostly pleasant and cloudy weather with no rain.

The IMD is now predicting that for the next five days, Mumbai will see "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers."

On Saturday, heavy monsoon rains paralysed Mumbai, flooding streets and disrupting land, air and road traffic. Trains on the suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) were running late due to the showers and over 3,000 civic employees were out on the streets monitoring the situation. Earlier last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was forced to cancel the weekend offs of its staff after the weatherman predicted the adverse weather for the city. The civic body, like always, has claimed to be ready for the monsoon and has promised that residents will not face the menace of potholes.