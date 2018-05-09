IMD: Strong winds coming for Delhi

[India], May 09 (ANI): Signalling the weather phenomenon in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of strong winds and rains, which are expected to hit Delhi and the nearby areas.

It also stated that areas of Jhajjar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hodal and Palwal may witness hailstorm.

Earlier, a high-intensity dust storm hit the Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on late Tuesday night after the IMD issued a warning that thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds would blow over and adjoining areas of most parts of Delhi and areas in the neighboring states.(ANI)