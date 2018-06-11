IMD warns 48 hrs of 'enhanced rainfall' in NE states

[India] June 11 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 48-hour warning of 'enhanced rainfall' in the north eastern states.

States like Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim are also under the IMD's warning radar.

"Enhanced rainfall activity very likely to continue over northeastern states for subsequent 3 days," further read the IMD statement.

On June 10, IMD, in an official statement, said that Mumbai is likely to receive 'few spells' of rainfall in the next few days.

Prior to this on June 8, due to heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cancelled the weekly Saturday and Sunday offs for its officers in order to avoid a city-wide crisis. Monsoon has already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and North-East, and will move up north from Maharashtra. (ANI)