Impleadment Application in SC/ST review case submitted in SC

[India], May 01 (ANI): The main complainant in the controversial Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Act's review case, on Tuesday, filed his Impleadment Application (IA) before the Supreme Court.

He filed IA before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

The Supreme Court has taken it into consideration and has stated that the matter may be listed along with Centre's review petition scheduled for May 3.

The Centre's decision to approach the apex court with a review petition came after the latter's orders passed in March raising concerns over a possible dilution of the law meant to protect the SC/ST community.

On March 20, the apex court introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (ANI)