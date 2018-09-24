  1. Sify.com
  4. Imran Khan insults Modi

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 24, 2018 09:49 hrs
Imran Khan

Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at India's cancellation of a meeting between Indian and Pakistan foreign ministers, terming it as 'arrogant' and that PM Modi lacked vision.

He said, "I hope Indian government will shun governance and hold talks with Pakistan. The friendship between India and Pakistan will overcome poverty. Don't consider our friendship offer as weakness. We will not take any pressure of world power. Will not tolerate any act of hostility. Pakistan shouldn't be threatened. Friendship is in the benefit of both the countries."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Minister said that he's still ready to open Kartarpur border to Indian piligrims for Gudwara Darbar border.