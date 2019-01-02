In a first, 2 women enter Sabarimala temple after SC verdict

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): Two women devotees, below the age of 50 years, have entered the renowned Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala for the first time, months after the Supreme Court overturned a ban on the entry of females of menstrual age (10-50 years) from visiting the shrine.

The two Keralite women, Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, entered the temple premises and offered prayers at around 3:45 am on Wednesday. They were accompanied by police personnel.

The two women had attempted to visit Sabarimala temple in December last year but failed amidst massive protests.

The top court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women in the barred age group on September 28 last year. Despite the apex court's ruling on the matter, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine, but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (ANI)