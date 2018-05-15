In a major turn, Congress and JD (S) join hands to form government in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Congress has announced to support the Janata Dal (Secular) to form the next government in Karnataka.





Addressing media persons here, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We had a telephonic conversation with Deve Gowda ji and Kumaraswamy. They have accepted our offer of support. The JD (S) will head the government. Hopefully, we will be together."