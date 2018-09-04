In Agra, Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebration

[India], Sep 4 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, Hindus, and Muslims of Agra's Kheriya Mod locality come together to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami. This tradition of jointly celebrating the festival has been going on in this locality for about 15 years.

Md. Shadil Quereshi, a local resident told ANI, "We start preparations several months in advance and all Hindu-Muslims work very hard for it. From decoration to the set-up we all work together on all aspects. We believe that there is no religion or caste in celebrating the festivals. We have been doing this for around 15 years and we want our children to continue the same. We want that Hindu-Muslim live affectionately all across the country in this same way."

Harishankar Shukla, president of the regional market committee that organises the festival in the locality, said that they want to spread a message of love and brotherhood through this effort. "Our basic thought is that everyone in society must live with love and brotherhood. Throughout the year we organize different festivals which are celebrated together. If everyone in society lives cordially with love and affection than only nation will progress. We have been celebrating Janmashtami in this way for the last 15 years. Everyone works together for this occasion," he told ANI. In accordance with the theme of Hindu-Muslim unity, the banners put up for the occasion of 'Janmashtami' portray Lord Krishna on one side and the Islamic symbol of crescent and star on the other. (ANI)