In another feat, all 'Super 30' wonders clear JEE-Advanced

As the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were declared on Friday, Patna's 'Super 30' coaching centre has set a new record of all 30 students cracking the JEE (Advanced) examination.

Expressing his happiness, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar asserted that it was a proven fact that unprivileged students, if given an opportunity, can shine in any competition.

Kumar told ANI, "People do come from under privileged sections, but if given an opportunity, they can excel. This time all the students have qualified the JEE (Advanced) examination with good ranks."

Kumar also informed that the institute will soon increase the number of students so that more number of children can get opportunity to fulfill their dreams. One of the students, Rizwan Alam, who was overwhelmed after cracking the JEE (Advanced) examination told ANI, "Practice makes perfect, so, the daily revision helped me to crack exam. Thanks to Anand Sir and my father. Because of them, I am here today." Another Super 30 student, Calvin, son of a yoga teacher said, "I want to thank my father who motivated me to push myself in every exam. I say hard work is the key to success. There is no short cut. Apart from teaching us, Anand sir was a big inspiration for all of us. He also used to motivate us and develop confidence in us." Sarvesh Mehtani secured the All India Rank - I in the JEE (Advanced), which is held for admission to all the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results were declared on the official website of the engineering entrance exam jeeadv.ac.in. on Sunday at 10.00 a.m. At least 1.7 lakh candidates had registered and appeared in the exams which were held on May 21. Candidates, who cleared the JEE (Main) or the first phase of the two-phase exams, were eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced). Debaditya Pramanik from Kolkata emerged as the topper in the eastern region with an All India Rank of 38. Suraj Yadav from Haryana's Mahendragarh is the All India 5th rank holder. Rachit Bansal of Chandigarh has secured 9th AIR in JEE (Advanced). On the basis of JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics. (ANI)