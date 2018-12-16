In Chennai, Chandrababu Naidu accuses BJP of destroying federalism

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, accusing them of destroying state institutions and federalism in the country.

Addressing a public rally after the inauguration of the statue of late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi, Naidu alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is being misused and is meddled in corruption itself.

"People elected the BJP government, all institutions were destroyed. Federalism is destroyed. They are misusing CBI. It's a premier institution for corruption control and now it's meddled in corruption itself. They removed the CBI director, and the Reserve Bank of India Governor (Urjit Patel) resigned due to pressure," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Training guns at the BJP, Naidu added, "Even ED (Enforcement Directorate) and IT (Income Tax) departments are being used to victimise politicians. You saw the Rafale case in Supreme Court. Even for the apex court, this government has filed a wrong affidavit. Governors are misusing powers in Goa, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states."

Terming Karunanidhi as a strong believer in federalism, Naidu underlined that his ideology is required in today's politics in order to uphold democratic values, preserve the constitution and protect vital institutions of the country.

Asserting that the NDA government failed in all fronts, Naidu said that the people of the country suffered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule in the last four and half years.

"Even after the bifurcation of Andhra, they (BJP) are not implementing the provisions. They are not giving special status. In Tamil Nadu, there is a remote-controlled government (AIADMK -- All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). They (BJP) are controlling this government," Naidu alleged.

"In Tamil Nadu, (DMK president MK) Stalin and Congress are going to win all 40 seats here. There has been a one-way swing always, and today that wind is there. It will now swing in favour of DMK. Then only Karunanidhi's soul can rest in peace," he added.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister further said that agriculture was in total distress and farmers are committing suicide due to debt.

"The BJP promised that they would double farmer's income. But now, the farmers are in total doldrums," said Naidu. "The economy is not strong due to the devaluation of the currency. The rupee has also risen to an all-time high. There is so much fraud today in banks. EVM tampering is another danger for the nation. We have to protect this nation. We are all working together (to defeat BJP) due to democratic compulsions," Naidu stressed.

Terming Karunanidhi as a "great man and an inspiration", Naidu further said, "He spent eight decades of inspiring public life. His experience in politics is an inspiration to young politicians in terms of values he lived. He is a leading example."

Naidu added that the DMK patriarch was committed to the people of Tamil Nadu and would be remembered by the future generations. (ANI)