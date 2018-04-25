In Delhi, teen forced to drink by aunt; raped by boyfriend

New Delhi: Another minor has been raped, this time in the forest area of outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy on Sunday, hours after President Ram Nath Kovind greenlit death penalty for convicted rapists of children under 12 years.

The aunt of the 13-year-old girl got her forcefully drunk and then let her boyfriend rape her, reports Hindustan Times.

According to the HT report, the girl lives with her father in Shahbad Dairy. Her mother had left the family some time ago.

In the absence of the mother, the 30-year-old aunt, who also lives in the same neighborhood as the victim, would often care for her.

She is in a relationship with a truck driver named Mukesh Kumar, a man in late 30s. On Sunday night, the woman allegedly took the girl to a forested area near her home, where Mukesh was also present. On Sunday night, the woman allegedly took the girl to a forested area near her home, where Mukesh was also present. According to the police, both started consuming alcohol and forcefully got the girl inebriated too. Mukesh then raped her even as the aunt hung around. They then let the girl go. According to the police, both started consuming alcohol and forcefully got the girl inebriated too. Mukesh then raped her even as the aunt hung around. They then let the girl go. The police suspect the rape was planned. The police suspect the rape was planned. The father found the girl bleeding and in pain on Monday morning. The father found the girl bleeding and in pain on Monday morning. He rushed her to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Though the girl was threatened into silence, the doctors there confirmed rape. The father then informed the police. He rushed her to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Though the girl was threatened into silence, the doctors there confirmed rape. The father then informed the police. The girl's condition was so bad that she had to be hospitalized for 24 hours. However, she is now out of danger and has been discharged. The girl's condition was so bad that she had to be hospitalized for 24 hours. However, she is now out of danger and has been discharged. The aunt has been arrested but Mukesh is still absconding. Shahbad Dairy police station has sent a team to Bihar to trace him. The aunt has been arrested but Mukesh is still absconding. Shahbad Dairy police station has sent a team to Bihar to trace him. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by intoxicating substance with intent to commit an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by intoxicating substance with intent to commit an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.