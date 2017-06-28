In first interview since 100 days in office, Adityanath claims Hindutva is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas'

In his first interview to a news channel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke with Arnab Goswami.

"Hindutva is not in opposition to Vikas. Hindutva is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas'," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath, explaining the socio-political ideology of his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Who is more secular than a Hindu?" Yogi asked.

"We will not discriminate against anyone, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking about his crackdown on illegal slaughterhouse, Adityanath said, "Cracking down on illegal slaughterhouses was not aimed at targeting the Muslim community."

The Yogi also defended his government decision on anti-Romeo squads. "They have brought peace to UP. We are not against consensual inter-faith marriages," Adityanath stated. Adityanath also spoke candidly on the Babri masjid demolition case and the Ram Mandir issue. "Why wouldn't I go to meet Advaniji ahead of his hearing in the Ayodhya case?" he said referring to his much derided meeting with L K Advani, a prime accused in the Babri masjid demolition case. As for the construction of a grand Ram Temple he said, "No need for my permission to bring stones to Ayodhya. However, I'm happy if people think I will play a key role." The Yogi also clarified his controversial statements regarding the Taj Mahal. "Our identification as a nation cannot be by the Taj Mahal," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Of his political future Yogiv Adityanath said: "I'm not a full-time politician, have come to serve people."