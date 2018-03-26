In fresh attack, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi 'Big Boss' who 'likes to spy on Indians'

A furore erupted yesterday after Rahul accused Prime Minister Modi of leaking details of users to US firms through the NaMo app.
Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018
He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians.
Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp
"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," Rahul tweeted.Read: Rahul, BJP spar over NaMo app 'data leak'
We all know that Rahul Gandhi is no match for Narendra Modi. But seeing his fright about the Namo App, is very amusing. When his bots tried to trend #DeleteNamoApp day before yesterday, the popularity and downloads of Namo App only increased. Today, it will be no different! pic.twitter.com/Wnan0IQFIV— BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018