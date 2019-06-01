In Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath urges people to not vote on basis of caste

[India], May 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that BJP's Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, who is contesting from Gorakhpur, a seat that the CM had represented in Parliament for five times, will give a new direction to Bhojpuri culture and art.

"By bringing in Ravi Kishan, a new direction will be provided to Bhojpuri language, Bhojpuri art and culture," Adityanath said while addressing an election rally at Sahjanwa here on Friday.

BJP had suffered a shock defeat in Gorakhpur last year in the byelection after Adityanath vacated the constituency on becoming chief minister. After the 2018 defeat, in which BJP candidate Upendra Shukla was defeated, the chief minister is lending his support to Ravi Kishen.

At Sahjanwa, he asked people to vote the actor into power. Adityanath appealed voters to not to vote on the basis of caste but rather on the developmental work done by the NDA government and the schemes floated and accomplished by the Prime Minister. "While giving you the houses, gas connections, electricity connection, roads, health insurance Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never seen or asked about your caste. The schemes benefitted all without any discrimination. While giving schemes if he has not seen your caste and you should also not cast your vote keeping the caste in your mind," said Adityanath. He added that Prime Minister's motto was "sabka saath , sabka Vikas". "Your every vote on lotus will directly go into the account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. The chief minister also reiterated that the Prime Minister-led Modi government has secured India by striking deep inside the territory of Pakistan. Adityanath said that in 'new India' when Modi gives a speech in Ballia then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan begins to sweat sitting in Islamabad. Elections to 484 constituencies stand completed in the first six phases. The remaining 59 seats would go to poll on May 19 in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)