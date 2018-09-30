In Gujarat, PM Modi inaugurates 3 LNG terminals

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day's visit to Gujarat, inaugurated three Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals and said a fourth one is in the pipeline.

At Anjar, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Mundra LNG terminal, the Anjar-Mundra pipeline project, and the Palanpur-Pali-Barmer pipeline project.

Addressing a gathering here, the Prime Minister said, "The inauguration of the LNG terminal is the highlight of today's programme. I am fortunate to have inaugurated three LNG terminals. When Gujarat got its first LNG terminal, people were surprised. Now, we are poised to make a fourth LNG terminal."

"Everyone can see how Kutch has changed in the last 20 years. Those born after 2001 will not be able to imagine how underdeveloped the area was. The water problem was acute. Very few people came here. Today, the world is coming to Kutch," he added.

Hailing the strides made in the development of the region, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that in Anjar, development projects worth Rs. 6000 crore have either been inaugurated or are in the process of being developed.

Emphasing on the need of being energy efficient, he said, "We cannot alleviate poverty if we are energy poor. A strong energy sector is needed for the growth of any country."

The Prime Minister further said the demand for single lane roads is being replaced by that of I-ways, grass grids, water grids, and optical fibre networks, in addition to conventional infrastructure.

Highlighting the growth in India's tourism sector, he asserted, "There are ample opportunities in the tourism sector. The world is keen to come to India. We have seen in Kutch too, how the White Rann has become the cynosure of all eyes from across the world. Like this, there are many places to discover in every district."

He also shed light on the Centre's vision of electrifying every corner of the country and said "From the ramparts of the Red Fort I said that we will electrify the 18,000 villages of India. The entire machinery worked round the clock to make this happen. Now, we are working towards electrifying every single household in India. We want to bring qualitative changes in the lives of the common citizen of India."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a number of modern food processing facilities at Anand, including Amul's ultra-modern chocolate plant, and laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities at Anand and Khatraj.

He also inaugurated Anand Agricultural University's incubation center-cum-center of excellence in food processing. (ANI)