In Hindi, Netanyahu expresses glee over meeting PM Modi

On that note, Netanyahu, who apparently was surprised by Modi's "personal welcome" at the airport, dwelled upon bringing the bilateral relationship to "new heights" together.

"Thank you to my good friend, Indian PM Narendra Modi, who surprised me with a personal welcome at the airport upon my arrival in India. Together we will bring the relations between our countries to new heights!" the Israeli PM said in another Twitter post.

The Israeli premier, who is on a six-day maiden visit to India, is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, drawn from cyber, agriculture and defence.

Apart from Delhi, Netanyahu will be visiting Agra, Gujarat and Mumbai and will be accompanied by the Indian Prime Minister on extensive portions of his visit.

Earlier in the day, the two prime ministers attended a ceremony to mark the formal renaming of iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk. (ANI)