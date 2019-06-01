In his first decision after taking oath, PM Modi approves major changes in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme'

[India], May 31 (ANI): In his first decision after being sworn-in to head the government for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had made national security an important plank in the elections, on Friday approved a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund.

The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.

The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme has been extended to the wards of State Police officials who are or were martyred during terror or Naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for the wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year.

"Our government's first decision dedicated to those who protect India! Major changes approved in PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks," Modi said in a tweet later. During the elections that were held close on the heels of the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot air strikes, Modi had repeatedly raised the national security issue saying only a strong government under him could tackle security challenges of the country. The National Defence Fund (NDF) was set up in 1962 to take charge of the voluntary donations in cash and kind received for promotion of the national defence effort, and to decide on their utilisation. Currently, the fund is being used for the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces, Para Military forces and Railway Protection Force, and their dependents. The fund is administered by an Executive Committee with the Prime Minister as the Chairperson and the Defence, Finance and Home Ministers as Members. During the elections that were held close on the heels of the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot air strikes, Modi had repeatedly raised the national security issue saying only a strong government under him could tackle security challenges of the country. (ANI)