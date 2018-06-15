In Hyderabad, eat two meals a day at just Rs 10

[India], June 15 (ANI): At a time when fulfilling basic needs is still a daily struggle for most, a trust, named Seva Bharathi, is not only providing shelter but also two meals a day to people for a nominal charge of Rs 10.

The trust said its main aim is to serve the patients and their family members, coming from far-flung places, at the nearest government hospital.

The Secretary of Seva Bharathi, Narasimha Murthy, told ANI, "This trust was built way back in 2013 when the erstwhile superintendent of Gandhi Hospital asked our trust to construct a shelter for the visitors of patients. We then constructed this shelter within three months but there were only 10 members coming here then. Now, we are getting around 250 people every day, and 7000 members per week. From today we also started providing breakfast for the people who stay here."

For many of those coming from different places for their treatments, this shelter is their saviour. A visitor at the shelter, Vijaya Lakshmi, said, "I am coming from Ramoji Film City, which is very far from here. I am suffering from back pain and doctors said I need continuous medication along with rest. But I was worried about my accommodation as I could not afford good hotels. Now, I am at the shelter and just paying Rs 10. It has been two days that I have stayed here, and did not face any problem." Another added, "We are getting lunch, dinner, shelter and we can even take bath over here. There are many people like me who come from long distances across the country and cannot bare the outside expenses. But now, we need not worry about all such things as we are getting everything at just Rs 10." (ANI)