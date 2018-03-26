In Karnataka, Amit Shah visits Tumkur's Siddaganga Mutt

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah visited the Siddaganga Mutt here on Monday as a part of his two-day visit to Karnataka.

Accompanied by the state BJP chief B. S. Yeddyurappa and supporters, Shah also met the mutt's pontiff Shivakumara Swami to seek his blessings ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"I am here in the mutt and took blessings from Swamiji Sidhaganga, who I am meeting for the first time. This mutt runs various educational institutions and students have gained a lot from these. We are contesting elections and his blessings will give us a new strength," Shah told reporters here.

On the first day of his two-day visit, the BJP president is expected to visit a number of temples and conventions, followed by a road show in central Karnataka's Shivamogga and a visit to the Bekkinakal Mutt. During his ongoing visit, Shah is reportedly visiting a number of mutts, which are primarily associated with the Lingayat and Dalit communities, days after the Congress party-led state government in Karnataka granted minority status to the Lingayats. Meanwhile, Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, along with other leaders, had visited Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chikmagalur district and Sringeri Mutt last week as a part of his 'Jana Aashirwada Yatre'. The Election Commission of India is soon likely to announce the exact schedule of Karnataka Assembly elections, which are expected to be held in April or May. (ANI)