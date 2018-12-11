In Madhya Pradesh Congress, BJP in close fight

Bhopal: The early trends coming from Madhya Pradesh indicated close fight between Congress and the incumbent BJP.

Though the Election Commission website showed BJP in lead in two seats, the general trend coming from the counting centres showed that Congress was giving BJP a tough fight in the state. According to trends the Congress was leading in 110 seats while the BJP was close behind it with leads in 108 in the 230 Assembly.

Though not a single winner was announced from Madhya Pradesh till 10 am, Congress supporters had already started celebrating with songs, slogans, crackers and sweets even as the trends kept swinging in the state.