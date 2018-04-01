In Major setback, contact lost with recently launched satellite GSAT-6A, says ISRO

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said it has lost contact with the GSAT-6A communication satellite, which was launched on Thursday.





The contact was lost after the ground control centre tried to initiate the third and the final firing of the on-board engine.





This happened, according to the ISRO, after the second orbit raising operation of GSAT-6A satellite was successfully carried out by the Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) Engine firing for about 53 minutes on March 31. "After the successful long-duration firings, the communication from the satellite was lost when it (satellite) was on course for the final firing (to place the satellite in its final geostationary orbit), scheduled for April 1 (Sunday)," the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement. Efforts are underway to establish the link with the satellite, the space organisation said.

Earlier on Thursday, the ISRO launched the GSLV-F08 carrying the GSAT-6A communication satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The key feature of this satellite is to provide mobile communication to India through multi-beam coverage facility.