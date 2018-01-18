In MP, people should not play banned 'Padmaavat' songs: Home Minister

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Wednesday said the people should not play the songs of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Padmaavat', as it has been banned by the state government.

Reacting to the incident when members of Shri Rajput Karni Sena vandalised a school in Ratlam for performing the dance number 'Ghoomar', Singh said, "If the Madhya Pradesh government has banned the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus, then the people should refrain from even playing the songs since those are part of the film."

He also criticised the members of Shri Rajput Karni Sena and said, "Going inside a school and creating a ruckus like this is not at all acceptable. If someone plays a banned song, it must be reported to the police. A police enquiry will definitely be carried out against those involved." The incident was reported from Saint Paul's Convent School where students from grades one to five performed on the 'Ghoomar' song during their annual day function. Following this, members of the Karni Sena allegedly destroyed the school property while the performance was going on. One student got injured in the quarrel. (ANI)