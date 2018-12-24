In Odisha, PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 14,523cr

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 14,523 crore in Bhubaneswar on Monday under the Centre's 'Purvodaya' vision.

The investment is a continuation of the special focus on the state by the central government for rapid socio-economic development to unleash the true potential of Odisha and bring it at par with the most developed states in the country.

In Bhubaneswar, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Paradip Hyderabad Pipeline Product Project (PHPL) and Bokaro-Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Gas Pipeline Project (PM Urja Ganga).

The 1212 kilometre long Paradip - Hyderabad Product Pipeline is being built by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 3,800 crores. It is capable of transporting 4.5 MMTPA of petrol, diesel, kerosene and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

The pipeline originates at Paradip and traverses through three States - Odisha (329 Km), Andhra Pradesh (723 Km) and Telangana (160 Km) before terminating at Hyderabad. It has delivery cum pumping stations at Behrampur, Vizag, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada.

The 667 Km long Bokaro-Angul pipeline sections of the landmark Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline Project (PM Urja Ganga) is being built by the Gas Authority of India Limited at a sanctioned cost of Rs. 3,437 crores. "The pipeline is a part of the landmark Pradhan MantriUrja Ganga project and traverses 367 Km across five districts in Odisha and 360 Km across six districts in Jharkhand," Union Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan had said last week.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, also dedicated Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar to the nation and inaugurated an Archeological Museum in Lalitgiri.

He also inaugurated ESI Hospital in Bhubaneswar, which was recently ramped up from a 50 to 100 bedded hospital.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi participated in the ceremony to mark laning of sections of four national highways, namely Chandikhole-Bhadrak section of NH 5 (New NH 16), Khandagiri Flyover, Bhubaneswar on NH 5 (New NH 16), Cuttack-Angul section of NH 42 (New NH 55) and Tangi-Puintola section of NH 5 (New NH 16).

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi issued Paika Rebellion Commemorative Stamp and Coin and established Buxi Jagabandhu Research Chair at Utkal University. (ANI)