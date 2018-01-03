In packed Tamil Nadu arena, Rajinikanth arrives with 'spiritual' politics

Rajnikanth says his politics will be "spiritual politics". Gandhi would have loved that. If the choice is between Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan, one naturally would back @superstarrajini. If I was voting in Tamil Nadu, I would vote for Rajnikanth. Most logical choice for change.

T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !! pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

In launching the site, he made a video address in which he stated in part, “It takes honesty, hard work and progress to bring about good governance in Tamil Nadu. Let’s work together to bring about good governance in Tamil Nadu. Long live the people of Tamil Nadu.”

A couple of days earlier, he stated that his political entry was definite and in the next elections his party will contest from all constituencies saying in part, “Tamil Nadu will see spiritual politics. Need a spiritual approach to politics”. He is expected to meet DMK head Karunanidhi.

Tamil Nadu needs a new political vision rooted in its dharmic traditions and honoring its great yogis, temples and culture as an inspiration to India as a whole. #Rajnikanth is reflecting this. https://t.co/5lqpvNzynt — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) December 31, 2017

He faced some criticism for this remark from the newly crowned MLA from RK Nagar, TTV Dhinakaran. As reported by the Tamil news channel Puthiyathalamurai, he said that if you one uses the term spiritual in politics, you can go wrong. Ahead of the announcement, Tamil paper Vikatan conducted a survey in which a little over 51 percent anticipated there would not be any announcement, with 10 percent stating they would support Kamal Haasan.

Journalist Sanjeev Singh in a column for the Times of India writes on the Rajnikanth factor in Tamil Nadu politics –

The two most prominent leaders of the past few decades in Tamil Nadu as mentioned in the column have been involved in the entertainment industry. Rajnikanth’s entry isn’t unusual; perhaps it was a matter of when not if.

As the Tamil paper Dinamalar states, his use of technology, i.e. the website, mobile app, at the very beginning to launch his political party is similar to how the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa used it during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where there was an IT team in the AIADMK. This was used to collect information of voters.

The news of him entering politics comes after years of speculation and dodging questions on his political ambitions. Though his announcement has generated much fanfare as expected, there isn’t much to go on in terms of his party’s positions and ideology, symbol, candidates etc. Ramu Manivannan, a Professor and head of the Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Madras, in a column for the Hindustan Times states that his entry has come too late –

The statement on spiritual politics made by him has got some thinking if he and his party will align themselves with the BJP or portray themselves in line with some of the BJP’s Hindutva thinking. Political writer Yamuna Rajendran in an interview with the Tamil paper Vikatan stated there is precedent for the term ‘spiritual politics’ saying in part, “Gandhi is a precedent for the spiritual politics. He spoke strongly about Hindu-Muslim solidarity”.

In a column for the Wire, independent journalists Prathibha Parameswaran and Divya Karthikeyan, ask if Rajnikanth is the really the change needed in Tamil Nadu politics.

With the BJP trying to get a foothold in Tamil Nadu, does Rajnikanth’s entry provide them an opening? Will the people of Tamil Nadu go along with “soft Hindutva” as it is characterized and go all in with this new party and/or coalition? The Times of India editorial states that this could be the states new political blockbuster –

”.

The road forward for Tamil Nadu politics is rocky. The question remains if another veteran of the silver screen Kamal Haasan, who enjoys high popularity, will enter the ring as he’s certainly made comments to indicate in the affirmative. The present Tamil Nadu assembly’s tenure ends in 2021. Will he star out small and build or is it a go big or go home approach.