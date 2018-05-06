'In political Mahabharata, PM Modi is Pandavas' leader'

[India], May 6 (ANI): With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the leader of the Pandavas in the political 'dharamyuddh' (battle that took place in the Mahabharata).

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that Prime Minister Modi would play the leader of the Pandavas, while a tussle would take place to decide the leader of the Kauravas or the Opposition.

"The 2019 elections is like a political dharamyuddh, similar to the battle that took place in the Mahabharata. Modiji will lead for the Pandavas, as Lord Krishna or Arjun. However, the leader of the Kauravas could be Rahul (Gandhi), Mayawati, Lalu (Prasad) or Mayawati. I'm sure there will be an argument about this as well, as they have no leader," he said.

Ahead of the elections in Karnataka and other states, Singh claimed that those who fight for rights of people are with Prime Minister Modi, while the Opposition comprises of corrupt political leaders. "The face of politics has now changed. All those who are honest and work for the welfare of people have sided with Modiji, while the corrupt leaders have united. People like Modiji and Yogi Adityanath have always worked for the betterment of people, and have no personal gains." Singh further snubbed the Opposition for allegedly indulging in family politics, and expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2019 general elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. "Politics is meant for those who want better for their people, not those who bring in their sons, daughters, nieces or nephews to contest for seats. I am sure that the BJP will win with a majority in 2019," he said. In March, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had compared the BJP to the Kauravas and added that in the present day scenario, the corrupt were powerful and thriving. "Centuries ago, there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. The Pandavas were humble and fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for the truth," Gandhi said at the 84th Congress Plenary Session in the national capital. On a related note, the general elections are due to be held in April or May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. (ANI)