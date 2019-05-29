In 'special invitees' to Modi's swearing-in, a message to Mamata

New Delhi: Fifty four special guests, besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Thursday.

The Prime Minister has specially invited family members of BJP workers who were killed in incidents of political violence in West Bengal over the past few years, a senior BJP leader said.

The saffron workers has lost many workers in panchayat, local body and parliamentary elections in the state.

During the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah repeatedly highlighted the issue at the rallies they addressed. The invitation is being seen as message to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of next year's state Assembly elections. The BJP won 303 seats on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, and the party's performance in West Bengal was spectacular as it took its tally to 18 from two in 2014. Leaders from Bimstec countries as well as Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have confirmed their participation at Thursday's event.