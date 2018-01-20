In the end, truth will win: Kejriwal on 'office of profit' case

[India], Jan. 19 (ANI): After a political slugfest erupted on the 'office of profit' case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, said cryptically that history was a witness that truth has always triumphed in the end.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and said, "When you walk on the path of righteousness, then you face many difficulties. It is natural. But all the visible and invisible forces of the universe help you. God supports you. Because you work for country and society and not for yourself. History is a witness that the truth always triumphs. (?? ?? ?????? ?? ???????? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ?????? ??? ???? ??? ???? ????????? ??? ?? ????????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ?????? ???????? ???? ??? ???? ???? ????? ???? ??? ???? ??? ??????? ?? ???? ??? ????,??? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ???? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ?? ??? ??? ??? ???? ?? ???? ???)".

In a big setback for the anti-corruption party, AAP, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today recommended to the President that 20 of its MLAs be disqualified for allegedly holding 'office of profit'. The ECI has sent its recommendation to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent and it remains to be seen what action he takes on it. In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the President sends a reference to the ECI which decides on the case and sends back its opinion. In the current scenario, the petition was directed at 21 MLAs, but one has resigned. If the president gives his assent, the disqualification of the legislators would pave the way for bye-elections in Delhi. The MLAs' pleas that the case against them be dropped were rejected by the ECI in June 2017. (ANI)