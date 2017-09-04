In Uttar Pradesh, 49 children die in hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage

(Representative Image)

Uttar Pradesh: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of a government-run hospital in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, after 49 children died there in a month.

The 49 children died at a hospital in Farrukhabad's Ram Manohar Lohia Rajkiya Chikitsalaya in 30 days allegedly due to oxygen and medicine shortage.





"A case has been registered against the CMO, the CMS and several doctors on the matter. Further action will be taken as the investigation proceeds," said Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Dayanand Mishra.





According to reports, a team has been formed to probe the deaths of the children, while the District Magistrate has demanded a report from the hospital on the children, who have died in the past one month.





Reportadly, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, and City Magistrate J.K. Jain had conducted an inquiry to probe the reason behind the incident. Few parents are also believed to have also complained about the lack of oxygen supply.





Prior to this, Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College had grabbed headlines after more than 70 children, mostly infants, died at the hospital within the span of a week, and another 70 in four days, reportedly due to encephalitis and lack of oxygen.





Following the deaths, cases were registered under various sections of the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Medical Council Act against nine individuals.