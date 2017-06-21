In West Bengal, state-run schools won't observe Yoga Day

Kolkata: While the entire country is busy marking International Yoga Day, West Bengal has chosen to sit this one out.

Education minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee said that state-run schools across West Bengal will not observe International Yoga Day on Wednesday. "We will hold a separate yoga competition among state schools at a later date. Tomorrow, there will be no celebration of International Yoga Day in state-run schools."

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations-affiliated schools (which conducts ICSE and ISC examinations and CBSE), however, will observe the celebrations.