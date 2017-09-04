In win for India, BRICS declaration names Pakistan-based terror outfits; clubs them with Islamic State

China has been repeatedly blocking efforts by India at the United Nations to designate the Jaish e Mohd Chief, Masood Azhar, a terrorist. Image: AP

New Delhi: For the first time, a declaration issued by the BRICS countries at a summit in Xiamen in China has named Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Prime Minister Modi is attending the summit and will be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

The declaration - adopted by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - says, "We strongly condemn terrorist attacks resulting in death to innocent Afghan nationals. We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir."

Pakistan has not been named in the declaration. It is a close ally of China. But the statement makes a strong reference on the need for states to act against terror. It says "We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries. Recalling the primary leading role and responsibility of states in preventing and countering terrorism, we stress the necessity to develop international cooperation". China has been repeatedly blocking efforts by India at the United Nations to designate the Jaish e Mohd Chief, Masood Azhar, a terrorist. The US, UK, France and other counties are backing India.