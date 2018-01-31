Incident of cow vigilantism surfaces in Muzaffarpur

[India], January 31 (ANI): In yet another incident of cow vigilantism, a mob in Bihar's Muzaffarpur vandalized a truck and thrashed its driver on suspicion that he was carrying beef in the vehicle.

However, nothing was found from his vehicle but the police recovered meat from a factory on his tip-off.

The police sent the meat sample sent for identification as whether it is beef or not.

Many similar cases of harassment and violence in the name of "gau raksha" (cow protection) have taken place across the nation over the last few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in June, had also condemned the attacks in the name of cow vigilantism, saying, "Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem." Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar after the all-party meeting had said that "Prime Minister Modi has asked the State Governments to take strict action against the anti-social elements creating violence in the name of cow vigilantism and punish them strictly." (ANI)