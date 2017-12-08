Income Tax dept suspends officer for harassing taxpayer

[India], December 8 (ANI): The Income Tax Department on Friday suspended D K Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, posted in Gujarat's Surendranagar, for allegedly harassing a taxpayer in a scrutiny case with malafide intention.

The officer was alleged to have demanded illegal gratification through the taxpayer's Chartered Accountant for favorably completing the assessment.

The audio recordings of conversations were also received which, inter alia, mention the bribe amount being demanded by the officers of the Department for settling the case.

In order to verify the veracity of the allegations, case records were requisitioned immediately by the Vigilance Directorate of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said an official statement by the I-T department. "On examination of the case records, serious lapses and irregularities were found which led credence to the allegations made against the officer," the statement further read. The matter is under investigation. (ANI)