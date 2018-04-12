Increasing atrocities against Dalits, minorities could harm democracy: Manmohan Singh

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Wednesday raised concern on the growing inequality towards the Dalits and minorities in the country and said if it not kept in check, it could harm the Indian democracy.

Delivering the first SB Rangnekar Memorial lecture at the Panjab University here, which is his alma mater, Dr. Singh called on the people to reject "divisive policies and politics" which are dividing the people of the country.

"Attempts are being made to divide the Indian people on basis of religion and caste, language and culture. Atrocities against minorities and Dalits are increasing. If unchecked, these tendencies can only harm our democracy," Dr. Singh said.

He also stressed on rejecting "dangerous and false binary" of choosing between freedom and development, as, according to the former PM, that discourse is making inroads in the country's political dialogue. (ANI)