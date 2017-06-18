Ind-Pak match 'matter of pride' for both nations: Baba Ramdev

[India], June 18 (ANI): Ahead of the much-awaited Champions Trophy 2017 Final match between India and Pakistan, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said India and Pakistan cricket matches not only remain mere sporting events, but go on to become a matter of pride for both nations.

"When India and Pakistan cricket matches are held, they not remain mere sporting events, but go on to become a matter of pride for both nations. I have faith that in this match, India will emerge as a winner," Baba Ramdev told the media here.

Meanwhile, India is witnessing prayers offered across many pockets in anticipation of retaining the coveted trophy.

A true testament to the momentary dispersion of barriers based on religious beliefs, demography and so on was witnessed earlier on Saturday in Kanpur, where a group of Hindus and Muslims offered prayers together at the Balaji Temple for India to emerge victorious.

One of the bystanders who participated in this pooja said, "It is time for Pakistan to be defeated again. We believe in our faith and we are sure that India will play exceedingly well and bring home the trophy."

Reiterating this, the priest of the temple, who performed the pooja added that this is being done for the welfare of the Indian cricket team as well as for soldiers at the border.

In Varanasi, Muslims, during the holy month of Ramzan, held a special session to pray for the victory of the Indian cricket team.

The finals of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Champions Trophy 2017, which will be held today at The Oval, London, will witness the two Asian neighbours lock horns in a much-awaited grand finale.

The Men in Blue have won all three of their previous matches against Pakistan in the knockout stages of ICC tournaments to date. (ANI)