India’s northeast denounces terrorism, mourns death of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Following the deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama district that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans, Indian’s northeast region condemned the brutal bombing carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad and extended their support to the country in their fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has announced financial assistance of two lakh rupees each for families of the CRPF personnel.

Various organisations, members of political parties, including the opposition, have come together to strongly denounce terrorism and extend their support to the country to fight the menace of terrorism that has been emanating from Pakistan over the decades.

In Tripura, Congress took out a candle march to mourn the death of the CRPF policemen. The Bharatiya Janata Party also carried out a silent candle march to pay homage to the martyrs. Speaking to ANI, Harekrishna Bhowmick said, “Being countrymen, we are unfortunate that such type of incidents is still continuing in the country. We have seen in the year 2001, 2016 and lastly in 2019. It is unfortunate we have lost our bravo brothers of our country. So, we are urging the centre to protect the country and take appropriate measures.” Among the 40 CRPF jawans who laid their lives for the nation was Maneshwar Basumatary from Baksa district. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma lent their shoulders to the mortal remains of Basumatary. Air Force personnel raised slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Veer Jawan, Amar Rahe" at Guwahati International Airport as the mortal remains of Basumatary were being taken to his native village in Baksa. “We want justice. The perpetrators must be punished for killing my father, our jawans. His sacrifice must not go wasted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government must give a befitting reply and avenge the sacrifice of our jawans,” said Dimaswari Basumatray, daughter of Late Maneshwar Basumatary Several state chief ministers and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiu took to Twitter to strongly condemn the cowardice act and extend support to the families of the martyred. United Nations and countries from across the globe including the U.S., Russia, Australia, France, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have condemned the Pulwama terror attack and extended their support to India in the fight against terrorism. (ANI)