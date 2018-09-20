India accepts Pak PM's proposal for foreign ministers meet

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): India on Thursday announced that it has accepted Pakistan's proposal for a meeting between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

However, the government clarified that the meeting between the two ministers does not imply resumption of dialogue or talks with Pakistan.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders will meet at a mutually convenient date and time.

"I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between EAM and Pakistani Foreign Minister will take place on the sidelines of UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time," said Kumar. "This is just a meeting, not talks or resumption of dialogue," he added. This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in which he called for the resumption of the comprehensive bilateral dialogue between the two countries. In the letter, Khan had proposed a meeting between Swaraj and Qureshi, on the sidelines of the UNGA. The foreign ministers of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries will meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as per sources. (ANI)