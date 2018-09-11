India, Afghanistan, Iran hold 1st Dy FM level meeting

[Afghanistan], Sept 11 (ANI): India, Afghanistan and Iran on Tuesday held their first tripartite meeting at the Deputy Foreign Minister level during which they agreed to focus on consolidating economic cooperation, including on Chabahar, and enhancing cooperation on counter-terrorism.

"The meeting focused on consolidating economic cooperation, including Chabahar, as well as enhancing cooperation on counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and continuing support to the peace and reconciliation process that is led and owned by Afghanistan. The three sides agreed to hold the next round of consultation at an appropriate time in India in 2019," a joint statement issued at the end of the talks said.

The meeting was chaired by Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hekmat Khalil Karzai. The Indian and Iranian delegations were led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi. (ANI)