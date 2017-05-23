India-Africa together can shape the future of world: Jaitley

[India], May 23 (ANI): Terming the African Development Bank's (AfDB) annual meeting organized in India this year as a new chapter in India-Africa relationship, Union Finance Minister Arun Jailtey said both the countries together shape the future of the world.

Jaitley was speaking at the opening session of the annual meeting of the African Development Bank themed on 'Africa-India Cooperation on enhancing the High 5 Strategy' at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat yesterday.

Jaitley said, "Our commitment is reflected in high level engagement with Africa on a scale never seen before."

''India-Africa partnership model is unique; the cornerstone is voluntary partnership without any imposition on partner and the partner is free to decide what is best for them," he added. Talking about the 'High 5' Agenda of the AfDB, the Finance Minister said that it is not different from Indian policy. "If India is a bright spot, then Africa is not very far away", he added. Speaking on the occasion, Shaktikanta Das, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, called Africa a continent of immense opportunities and said that there are opportunities for India and Africa to revive global growth. Daniel Kablan Duncan, Vice President, Republic of Cote d'lvoire, Akinwumi Adesina, President, African development Bank, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President designate, CII, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)