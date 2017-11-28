India an inspiration for the world, says Ivanka Trump

[India] Nov. 28 (ANI): India is an inspiration for the world, said Ivanka Trump, Advisor to United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Ivanka was speaking at the inaugural function of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit here.

"India is truly an inspiration to all of us all over the world. Through innovative talent and entrepreneurial ability, you have made remarkable strides. Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship, and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty - a remarkable improvement, and one I know, will continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Ivanka.

She also lauded Indian entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs. "I specially want to congratulate women entrepreneurs here. We must ensure that women entrepreneurs have access to capital, networks, resources and equitable laws. Only when women are empowered to thrive, will our families, our economies, and our societies reach their fullest potential," Ivanka said. She further added: "All of you are helping India's middle class reach its goal of nearly 500 million people by 2030. You have opened new universities across the Country. Your doctors and scientists are discovering medical cures and life-saving technologies. Your engineers and architects have built modern wonders that grace your skies. And, Indian spacecraft have travelled to the Moon and to Mars." She also said India has been a true friend of the United States. With the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," a number of leading female voices will speak at various plenaries, breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops, including tennis champion Sania Mirza, Google's Vice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob. The inaugural session will be addressed by Prime Minister Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka Trump. Ivanka will also be part of a discussion on increasing women in the workforce through skills training, education and mentorship on the second day. The closing session of GES will bring together key influencers that support, promote and fund women entrepreneurs. Panelists will share efforts to advance women in leadership positions and ensure that women have "seats at the table" while breaking down the barriers that disproportionately affect women's ability to start and grow businesses. It will also feature a panel discussion themed "Women Win, We All Win: Promoting Inclusive Environments for Women Entrepreneurs", which will be moderated by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu. The GES has introduced a mobile application to enable seamless networking among all registered delegates. A wearable device interlinked with the application is also being provided to all delegates for use during and after the summit. (ANI)