India Book of Records registers youngest drone developer

[India], April 14 (ANI): A 13-year-old boy from Ludhiana registered his name in the India Book of Records by becoming the youngest developer of a drone.

Aryaman Verma built a Quadcopter which is capable of flying up to 70 feet high.

Following to registering his name in the India Book of Records, Verma's family has sent his name for the Guinness Book of World Records.

Aryaman's mother has also expressed hope for him to get selected among the world record holders.

She told ANI, "We've sent the entry to Guinness World Records. We're hopeful they'll accept it'. (ANI)