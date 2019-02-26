India briefs foreign countries on air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): After the air strikes on Tuesday, India initiated the process of briefing foreign countries about the development.

Diplomats are being briefed in South Block by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on air strikes carried out at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Foreign diplomats from the USA, UK, Russia, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey and six ASEAN nations are being briefed by the Foreign Secretary.

Twelve days after Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, destroying control rooms of JeM and some other infrastructure.

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said. The targets included the control rooms of JeM outfit which carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured. The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said. Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack. (ANI)