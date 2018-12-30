India can be Number 1 country in world if govt at central is good: Kejriwal

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that India can be number one country in the world if the Central Government in power is good.

Kejriwal said, "The country was kept illiterate for 70 years, yet four years of our governance tells us that if, the government at the centre is good then within five years the country can be number one in the world."

Hitting out at the BJP and Congress he alleged that these parties rejoice when a raid is conducted on the members and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"They raided Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, arrested our MLAs. 400 files of Delhi government were being investigated by the central government, but they could not find anything wrong in those. It is after that Prime Minister Modi gave us the certificate of being honest. I dare Narendra Modi to show only four files, and I can assure he will be jailed on the basis of that itself." Citing a recent incident at an event where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was present and people made fun of him for coughing, he said, "Anna Hazarre had told me to not pay attention to personal insults, but if someone tries to insult the nation then one should be ready till the extent of sacrificing their life." He also accused Centre of not letting the Delhi government functions properly. "In these four years the BJP government has left no stone unturned in not letting us do our work. Even as the chief minister I did not have the authority to transfer a peon, yet we had to get the work done by the officials. People had voted us to power, but they kept all the powers and authority. I was raided by the CBI and the Delhi Police even though I am the chief minister." Lauding his own party he claimed that the work done by AAP in six years is no less than a 'miracle.' "Parties have not been able to do the work we have done in our tenure in 15 years. Do you know why some countries are ahead of India? This is because our politics has not been correct in 70 years, had that been good we too would have progressed. AAP has given hope for betterment." (ANI)