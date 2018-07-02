India can help achieve global peace in today's unstable world: PM

[India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India as a country can play a "major role" to achieve peace and prosperity in today's "unstable world."

"India can play a major role in today's unstable world to achieve global peace and prosperity," Prime Minister Modi said here while addressing the 9th Heads of Mission Conference.

Also present on the occasion were External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and General V.K. Singh.

"India's global profile and prestige have gone up significantly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assumed office," Swaraj said. The three-day annual conference started on June 30. The theme of the conference was 'Unprecedented Outreach: Unparalleled Outcomes'. (ANI)