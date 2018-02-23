India, Canada agree to fight terrorism: PM Modi

[India] Feb. 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India and Canada have agreed to step up cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism menace.

Speaking at the joint press statement after the bilateral talks between India and Canada, Prime Minister Modi said, "I and Prime Minister Trudeau have agreed to jointly fight terrorism and extremism. Indian and Canadian National Security Advisors had also met earlier and finalised Framework for Cooperation on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism."

"Terrorism and extremism are dangerous for democratic and pluralistic societies like India and Canada. Our coming together is important for fighting such forces. There should be no place for those who use religion for political purposes and create a rift in the society," Prime Minister Modi said.

He added that those who challenge the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India and Canada cannot be tolerated.

Prime Minister Modi also said that India gives too much importance to strategic relations with Canada.

"India gives importance to moving forward strategic relations with Canada. Our relations are based on democracy, pluralism, the supremacy of law, and bilateral relations," the Prime Minister said.

He also said India and Canada have similar thoughts when it comes to the situation in North Korea and Maldives.

While North Korea is facing United Nations sanctions for its nuclear tests, Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen has declared a state of emergency.

The Prime Minister also said Canada is an energy super-power, it can fulfill our increasing energy demands.

Talking about trade and business, the Prime Minister said, "It is necessary to arrange an institutional structure for our financial partnership. We have given instructions to our interlocutors to double the efforts to finalise Bilateral Investment & Promotion Agreement and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement."

He also said India is committed to build friendship with the Canadian Indian community.

"We are committed to build a friendship with the Canadian Indian community and want their active participation in India's progress. India-Canada relations are a natural partnership of shared values. I hope for a strong partnership between both countries and their bright future," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also said India and Canada have renewed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on higher education.

"Canada is an important destination for Indian students when it comes to higher education. More than 1,20,000 Indian students study in Canada. We have renewed our MoU on higher education which will enhance the exchange in terms of higher education: PM Modi

He also complimented Prime Minister Trudeau for visiting India with his family.