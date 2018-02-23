India, Canada sign six MoUs in various sectors

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): India and Canada on Friday signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in various fields, including Information Technology, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sports, Industrial Policy and Promotion, Cooperation in Higher Education, and Science, Technology and Innovation.

A Joint Declaration of Intent between the Ministry of Electronics And Information Technology and The Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development of Canada was signed in the field of Information Communications Technology and Electronics.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Department of Natural Resources of Canada held Ministerial Energy Dialogue and also signed a MoU on cooperation in Sport. The two governments agreed to work together regarding cooperation on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). Memorandums of understanding was also signed between the Government of India and Canada concerning cooperation in Higher Education as well as cooperation in the fields of Science, Technology and Innovation. (ANI)