India cancels 'Beating Retreat' at Attari ahead of pilot's arrival

New Delhi: The Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Border will not be held today, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon announced. He said a senior team of the Indian Air Force will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. According to reports the IAF pilot who was in Pakistan's custody since Wednesday will reach Wagah at around 6 pm. India reportedly wants to keep Abhinandan's return free of ceremony.

The pilot was downed a Pakistani F 16 plane before his MiG 21 Bison was hit during a dogfight.

Once the news spread of Abhinandan's return at Wagah, people started gathering at the border to welcome him. "My home is 150 km away from here. I have come here only for Wing Commander Abhinandan. Even I have a son. It is an emotional moment for all of us here," said a local. Vir Singh, an 80-year-old man, was seen beating drum enthusiastically to express his happiness ahead of Abhinandans arrival. Meanwhile, a special thanksgiving prayer was organised today by state Home Guards at Kalikambal Temple in Chennai ahead of Varthaman's release. In other news, Pakistan which had closed its airspace for the last two days, will be opening it by 6:30 pm today.