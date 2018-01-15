India celebrates 70th Army Day

New Delhi: On the 70th Army Day, Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Sunil Lanba, and Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi on Monday.

The day commemorates the valiant soldiers for their sacrifice to the nation and its citizens.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend greetings to the soldiers and their families and paid salute to the army.

"On Army Day, I convey greetings to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of India has unwavering trust and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents," Modi wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said, "Our Army always puts the nation first. I salute all those great individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. India will never forget our valiant heroes." Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also honoured the courage and bravery of the soldiers. "On #ArmyDay we remember the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifices of our soldiers & salute their exemplary dedication & bravery. #ArmyDay2018," Jaitley wrote on Twitter. Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore posted, "Salute to band of brothers. Nation first, always and every time. #ArmyDay." Paying tribute to the soldiers, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wrote, "We salute the valour, courage and sacrifice of our brave jawans on #ArmyDay. Your perseverance defends our freedom; your dedication shields our liberty. It's because of your sacrifices a billion hopes and dreams can take shape." Union Minister Smriti Irani posted, "On Army Day, a grateful Nation salutes the courage and spirit of selfless service of our armed forces personnel." Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also took to Twitter and wrote, "Let's salute our real heroes for their indomitable courage, valour, ultimate sacrifice and dedication towards the NATION. #ArmyDay." Army Day is celebrated annually on January 15.