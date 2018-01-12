India celebrates Swami Vivekananda Jayanti; President, PM pay respect

My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. In honour of this great scholar, monk and nation builder, we commemorate this day as National Youth Day #PresidentKovind





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter, and through a video message, said, "I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. Today, on National Youth Day I salute the indomitable energy and enthusiasm of our youngsters, who are the builders of New India."





Swami Vivekananda became popular in the western world after his famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. He was also the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission.





He was considered a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and bringing it to the status of a major world religion in the late 19th century.





