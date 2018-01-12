  1. Sify.com
  4. India celebrates Swami Vivekananda Jayanti; President, PM pay respect

Last Updated: Fri, Jan 12, 2018 10:33 hrs

New Delhi: The Nation is observing the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India, on Friday.

Swami Vivekananda had introduced Indian philosophies of Vedanta and yoga to the western world.

On Swami Vivekananda Jayanti today President Ram Nath Kovind paid his respects to one of the greatest Indian philosophers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter, and through a video message, said, "I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. Today, on National Youth Day I salute the indomitable energy and enthusiasm of our youngsters, who are the builders of New India."

Swami Vivekananda became popular in the western world after his famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. He was also the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission.

He was considered a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and bringing it to the status of a major world religion in the late 19th century.

Swami Vivekananda birthday is also observed as National Youth Day in the country.