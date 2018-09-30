India celebrates valour of Jawans at Parakram Parv

[India], Sept 29 (ANI): Celebrating the second anniversary of Indian Army's surgical strike in 2016, the government celebrated Parakram Parv at the India Gate in the national capital, to salute the valour of the jawans and the supreme sacrifice made by them to protect the country.

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kiren Rijiju were present at the celebrations and even performed.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Parv last evening. Events highlighting the valour of the Indian Armed Forces in general and Special Forces, in particular, are being showcased.

Noted singers such as Kailash Kher and Sukhwinder Singh also performed at the venue as part of the cultural performances. A 21-gun salute was also given at the event. Visitors could see captured weapons used by terrorists that have been brought from Jammu and Kashmir. Military equipment, such as artillery guns and small arms, are also on display. The surgical strikes were conducted on September 29, 2016, by the Indian Army in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Uri terror attack wherein 18 Army personnel were killed. A team of commandos from the Army's Para Special Forces destroyed at least four terrorist launch pads. (ANI)