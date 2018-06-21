India, China celebrate Yoga Day in Ladakh

[India], June 21 (ANI): Personnel of the Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday celebrated the fourth International Yoga Day at the Daulat Beg Oldie - Tien Wein Dien converging point in Eastern Ladakh.

The importance of Yoga for health, well being and inner balance, especially for the soldiers, who are posted at an altitude of 16,942 feet, were discussed before the Yoga session.

Apart from giving impetus to physical fitness, the event was aimed at further cementing the bonds of friendship and mutual trust between both the nations, in the lines of the motto of the fourth International Yoga Day "Yoga for Peace and Harmony".

The joint yoga session was organised between the soldiers of both nations on the longest day of the year in sub-zero temperatures. The proposal was made by India last month, which was accepted by the PLA last night. They also appreciated the offer, calling it a genuine peaceful gesture. The Yoga session was followed by an exchange of gifts. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga asanas (postures) at Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. (ANI)